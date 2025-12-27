Punjab boards announce results of second annual inter exams 2025

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Saturday announced the results of the second annual intermediate examinations.

The Lahore board said 51,849 candidates had applied for the exams, out of which 50,085 appeared.

It said the passing percentage stood at 35.85 as 17,953 candidates managed to clear the second annual examinations.

Overall passing percentage in English subject remained 79.30 percent while it is 92.80% in Urdu subject and 98.56$ in Pakistan Studies.

The second annual exams are organized to offer students an additional opportunity to retake failed papers or improve their scores from the first annual examinations.

The candidates of Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpind, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan boards can visit the respective websites to get the results.