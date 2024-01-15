Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

When it comes to lavish, extravagant weddings, Pakistani politicians are known for setting the proverbial bar, and now the wedding of former federal minister Faisal Vawda’s daughter has been the talk of the town as political bigwigs flocked to attend the nuptials.

Former President Asif Zardari was among top guests who reach wedding venue. Other big names from include Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Aga Khan Foundation Chairman Sultan Alana. Ministers of former government, tribal chiefs, local and top businessmen, and current government officials were also present.

Vawda, the estranged PTI leader, made ample community enhancements during the festivities of his daughter.

It was reported that vast plots were taken for parking of more than 1,000 vehicles for Vawda’s daughter while hundreds of private escorts ensured security.

The business magnates and political alikes Mr Vawda were served with scores of sumptuous meals. Private jets were used to carry guests who landed at Karachi airport.

Amid the finest arrangement, music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan entertained the guests. Former federal minister was then spotted shaking leg with his daughter at the Hena ceremony.

Glimpse from the wedding event were also captured in videos which are now doing rounds online. Fireworks lit up sky, adding to the festive atmosphere of event that continued for the last several days in country’s financial capital.

Vawda is known for being a political powerhouse, who mastered the art of making alliance and during the marriage events, several politicians including Asif Zardari spotted discussing upcoming elections with Sanjrani and other candidates.

Speculation swirls that, following Imran Khan, Vawda holds significant influence within Khan’s party, with his political acumen deemed crucial for national and provincial seats in upcoming elections.