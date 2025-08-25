Punjab traffic police lift car with family inside as video goes viral

LAHORE – In an unusual incident in a city of Punjab province, traffic police lifted a car with a family still sitting inside it over alleged wrong parking.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows a traffic police officer lifting the car with a lifter while a man and a woman can be seen sitting inside it.

According to eyewitnesses, the lifter was being used to tow the vehicle when the officer discovered that the family had not stepped out.

The situation created panic, and upon realizing the mistake, the police personnel operating the lifter abandoned it and fled the scene.

ٹریفک پولیس کا انوکھا کارنامہ لفٹر کی مدد سے گاڑی میں بیٹھی فیملی کو گاڑی سمیت اٹھا لیا جب اہلکار نے فیملی کو گاڑی میں بیٹھے دیکھا تو اہلکار لفٹر چھوڑ کر بھاگ گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/0Jqe331OwS — Ch Mudasir 🇵🇰 (@ij422) August 23, 2025



The matter has drawn public criticism, with many questioning the negligence and lack of proper procedure by the traffic authorities.

Local residents have urged higher officials to take notice and ensure such incidents do not happen again.