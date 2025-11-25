Pakistan to face india in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, schedule revealed

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, promising an exciting tournament across eight premier cricket venues.

Venues

India will host five matches at top stadiums, including Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sri Lanka will stage three matches at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, and R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club, both in Colombo.

Group stage

The tournament will feature four groups:

Group One: Pakistan, India, United States, Netherlands, Namibia

Group Two: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group Three: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group Four: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada

The opening match will see Pakistan face the Netherlands in Colombo, while the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled for 15 February, also in Colombo.

Semi-Finals and Final

The semi-finals are set for 4 March, split between Kolkata and Colombo. The final is slated for 8 March, with Ahmedabad or Colombo expected to host the championship decider, heightening anticipation for a thrilling conclusion.

Trophy Tour

Ahead of the tournament, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy tour will begin on 1 December, giving fans an opportunity to see the iconic trophy before the matches commence.