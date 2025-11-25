Over 2 dozen Mineral Water Brands in Pakistan declared Unsafe, full list here

ISLAMABAD – Bottled water is generally considered safe. Imagine reaching for a bottle of water, believing it’s safe and pure, and you will end up developing a bacterial infection.

A warning comes from Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which tested 205 mineral water brands sold across the country. Shockingly, 26 of them failed safety standards.

PCRWR declared 26 mineral water brands sold across Pakistan as substandard, warning citizens to be cautious when purchasing drinking water. The quarterly analytical report, covering period from July to September, tested 205 brands, of which 26 failed to meet safety standards. The report highlighted chemical and microbial contamination in several popular brands.

According to PCRWR, four brands contained excessively high sodium levels, five brands had arsenic above permissible limits, two brands had elevated Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), two brands contained high potassium, and 17 brands were contaminated with harmful germs.

Brands with high sodium include Pure Drinking Water, Purifa. Brands exceeding arsenic limits are Natural Pure Life, Aqua Nest, Premium Safa Purified Water, Piyo Pani and Volga. My Pure Water and Smart Pure Life were found to have high potassium levels.

Germ contamination was detected in A to Z Pure Drinking Water, New Mehran, Zalmi, Pure Life, Dear Drinking Water, Dream Pure, Gulf, Crystal Aqua, Roha Water, Premium Drinking Water, Fresh Aqua, Asia Healthy Drinking Water, Iceberg, Lathani, Volga, and Maya Premium Drinking Water.

PCRWR has warned that these contaminated brands pose serious health risks and urged consumers to buy only verified and safe drinking water brands.