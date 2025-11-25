Mufti Abdul Qavi says Aishwarya Rai may send him marriage proposal

A video of Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi has gone viral on social media, in which he talks about marrying Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

In the viral clip, Mufti Abdul Qavi claimed that a separation situation is developing between Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and if that happens, “within two to four months, a marriage proposal from Aishwarya Rai will come to me.”

When the host asked how marriage to a non-Muslim woman would be possible, Mufti Qavi cited the example of Rakhi Sawant converting to Islam, saying her name is now Fatima. He added that he would first make Aishwarya Rai a Muslim and rename her Ayesha Rai.

It is worth noting that previously Mufti Abdul Qavi had also proposed marriage to Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, to which she responded that “Mufti Qavi is not easy to handle and is very different.”