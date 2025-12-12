I haven’t dined out in 25-26 years, says Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Dabangg star Salman Khan has revealed that he has not had dinner outside his home for the past 25 years.

According to Indian media, during a conversation at the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah two days ago, Salman Khan said that his life revolves entirely around his work and travel.

The Dabangg star said, “It has been 25 to 26 years since I last went out for dinner. My routine is simple — from home to shooting, from shooting back home, and from home to the airport. From the airport to a hotel, then from the hotel to here (Jeddah), and after this, I will go straight back to my shooting. That is my life.”

Salman Khan added that most of his life has been spent among his family and friends. “Many of those friends are no longer around; now only four or five old friends remain,” he shared.

He said, “I have no issue with it — either you want to enjoy life going out, or you want the love and respect people give you, for which I work so hard.”