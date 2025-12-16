Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl of neighbours in Ichra area of Lahore.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Farooq as police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson said SHO Illyas Sindhu and his team carried out a targeted operation in the Fazlia Colony area, where they tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

Report said the victim had gone to her neighbor’s house to play, where the assault occurred. After the attack, the perpetrator reportedly threatened the girl, warning her not to speak about the incident or he would harm her.

However, the child disclosed the details to her father, Hussnain, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

Following the complaint, the SP of Model Town, Shaherbano Naqvi, directed ASP Gulberg to take immediate action. The case was transferred to the Gender Cell to ensure a thorough, transparent, and lawful investigation.

“We will ensure that strict action is taken against those involved in child exploitation,” said Naqvi. “The law will not show any leniency towards such criminals.