Gold prices dip by Rs4,000 per tola – Check new rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded a massive decline in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs4,000 to settle at Rs450,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,429, taking new rate to Rs386,541.

The yellow commodity recorded a decline of $40 in international bullion market with new rate hovering at $4,285 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the positive momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on Tuesday as the market showed a strong performance on the second day of the trading week.

During the early hours of trading, the market experienced a surge of over 1,000 points, with the 100 Index reaching a peak of 171,922 points.

This rise reflects growing investor confidence and a healthy market outlook as trading continues at a brisk pace. The latest gains have contributed to reinforcing the positive sentiment surrounding the country’s financial markets.