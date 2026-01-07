Bank Alfalah to exit Afghanistan; but why?

KABUL – Banking giant Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) moved decisive step closer to exiting war-torn Afghanistan.

The private bank secured regulatory approvals from both the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), paving way for Ghazanfar Bank to kick off its due diligence process on acquiring BAFL’s Afghan operations.

The announcement, made public through Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, follows an earlier communication by BAFL on December 4, 2025, regarding a non-binding offer from Ghazanfar Bank, Afghanistan, to purchase its local operations.

With in-principle approval from SBP and clearance from Afghanistan’s central bank, Bank Alfalah is now set to allow Ghazanfar Bank to conduct a detailed review of its Afghan business. This move marks a significant shift in Pakistan’s cross-border banking strategy, signaling both challenges and opportunities for financial players in the region.

BAFL’s exit could have far-reaching implications for BAFL’s international footprint, while Ghazanfar Bank stands to strengthen its presence in the Afghan market considerably.