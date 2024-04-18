Eight Pakistani banks fined Rs75million over irregularities

KARACHI – At least eight commercial banks have been fined by State Bank of Pakistan for violating rules and regulations.

State Bank said these actions were taken due to shortcomings in complying with regulatory instructions and do not reflect on the financial stability of these entities.

Bank Fine Amount (PKR) Violation Regulatory Instructions Bank Alfalah Limited 187.652 million FX and General Banking Operations Improve internal processes to avoid recurrence of violations Habib Bank Limited 143.376 million AML/CFT, CDD/KYC, FX, and General Banking Operations Ensure meticulous compliance with regulatory instructions to avoid similar instances in the future Bank Al Habib Limited 117.239 million CDD/KYC and FX Strengthen systems and controls for meticulous compliance with regulatory instructions Meezan Bank Limited 106.2 million FX Strengthen internal processes to minimize recurrence of violations Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 70.915 million FX Strengthen internal processes to minimize recurrence of violations MCB Bank Limited 52.9 million FX and General Banking Operations Strengthen internal processes to avoid recurrence of violations MCB Islamic Bank Limited 38.544 million AML/CFT, CDD/KYC, and FX Ensure meticulous compliance with regulatory instructions to avoid enforcement actions in the future Bank of Khyber 30.741 million CDD/KYC, Asset Quality, and General Banking Operations Ensure meticulous compliance with regulatory instructions to avoid enforcement actions in the future

The central bank slapped a fine of Rs187.65 million on Bank Alfalah Limited for failing to comply with regulatory instructions regarding FX and General Banking Operations. SBP advised private bank to enhance its internal processes to prevent such violations in the future.

Habib Bank Limited was fined Rs143.37 million for breaching regulatory instructions related to AML/CFT, CDD/KYC, FX, and General Banking Operations. The leading private bank was advised to strictly adhere to these instructions to prevent similar violations in the future.

Bank Al Habib Limited was fined Rs. 117.23 million for non-compliance with regulatory instructions regarding CDD/KYC and FX. The bank was instructed to improve its systems and controls to ensure full compliance and avoid similar violations.

Meezan Bank got fine of Rs106.20 million for violating regulatory instructions concerning FX. The bank was advised to strengthen its internal processes to reduce the likelihood of such violations happening again.

State Bank also fined Rs.70.91 million to Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited for not following regulatory instructions related to FX. The bank was instructed to enhance its internal processes to prevent similar violations in the future.

MCB Bank Limited was slapped with penalty of Rs52.9 million for breaching regulatory instructions regarding FX and General Banking Operations. The bank was advised to improve its internal processes to avoid such violations in the future.

MCB Islamic Bank Limited was fined Rs. 38.544 million for not complying with regulatory instructions regarding AML/CFT, CDD/KYC, and FX. The bank was advised to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to avoid enforcement actions.

State Bank imposed Rs30.74 million fine on Bank of Khyber for violating regulatory instructions related to CDD/KYC, Asset Quality, and General Banking Operations. The bank was advised to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to avoid enforcement actions.

Besides the commercial banks, State Bank imposed fine of Rs27.97 million on Royal Exchange Company for violating regulatory instructions regarding CDD, KYC and General Banking Operations.