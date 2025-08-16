JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah injured, son and daughter killed in tragic Batkhela shooting

MALAKAND – Two children of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah were killed in a shooting incident occurred at his residence Batkehla area of Malakand.

Reports said Kifayatullah and his wife suffered gun wounds in the attack as they have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Levies officials the JUI-F’s district amir was seriously injured in the incident, while his daughter and son lost their lives on the spot. His wife also sustained critical injuries during the shooting.

Initial investigations reveal that the gunfire was allegedly opened by Mufti Kifayatullah’s own son. Following the incident, the accused fled the scene and is currently at large.

Rescue teams shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.

Hospital sources have confirmed that Mufti Kifayatullah is now in stable condition and out of danger.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and searching for the suspect.