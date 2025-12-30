Private School, College students to get CM Laptops under Punjab’s New Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab is positioning itself at front in educational reforms, merging modern tech, nutrition, and AI teaching in a landmark effort to shape province’s future generations.

The government’s key innitiative CM laptop scheme gets major boost as Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced expansion to private school students, with 10,000 laptops set to be distributed under the initiative.

Hayat termed 2025 as “Year of Educational Initiatives,” as he highlighted that this year marked unprecedented focus on improving quality of education across the region.

Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025

Addressing key achievements, Sikandar Hayat revealed that two million fake student enrolments were eliminated from schools, while teacher shortages were brought under control by rationalizing 26,000 teaching positions. He further detailed sweeping syllabus reforms, examination overhauls, and the shift of education boards to e-marking, signaling a new era of digital and merit-based education.

The minister further underscored government’s push for early childhood education, with ECE rooms established in 10,000 schools, and region-wide nutrition program benefiting 1.1 million students daily.

Highlighting infrastructure and administrative progress, Rana Sikandar said 268 schools were upgraded, 37 cases of teacher harassment were resolved, and the appointments of principals in 450 colleges and vice-chancellors in 29 universities have been finalized strictly on merit.