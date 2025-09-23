PM Laptop Scheme 2025 application – How to check status online

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has revived the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025, offering thousands of college and university students across Pakistan the opportunity to receive free laptops.

According to officials, the program is designed to reduce financial barriers faced by students and enable them to participate in online classes, conduct academic research, and even explore freelancing opportunities from home.

How to Check Application Status

To make the process easier, an online tracking system has been introduced. Applicants can check the status of their request by visiting the official PM Youth Programme portal at laptop.pmyp.gov.pk.

By entering their CNIC number and selecting their university from the given list, students can instantly see if their application is approved, under review, or rejected.

Required Documents

Authorities have emphasized that incomplete documentation is one of the most common reasons applications are turned down. Students are advised to prepare the following before applying:

Valid CNIC or B-Form verified by NADRA

Student ID card or proof of enrollment from their institution

Latest transcript for academic verification

Correct and updated personal details in the university’s database

How to Fix Errors in Application

Officials highlighted that mistakes such as entering an incorrect CNIC, using inactive contact numbers or email addresses, failing to update transcripts, or submitting multiple entries under the same CNIC often cause delays or rejections.

If an applicant’s record does not appear in the system, the first step is to reach out to the university’s designated focal person.

Complaints can also be filed directly with the PM Youth Programme helpline. In some cases, students may need to verify their CNIC details with NADRA or wait for the next verification cycle if their academic records were only recently updated.