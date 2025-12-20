Is India behind Osman Hadi’s Murder? Sikh Leader blames Modi’s Govt amid riots

LONDON – Sikh for Justice leader Graptonat Singh Panth has accused Indian government of pushing terrorism across the globe and directly linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agencies to the brutal murder of young Bangladeshi leader Osman Hadi.

Panth claimed that killing of Hadi in Bangladesh was orchestrated by India’s intelligence agency RAW, urging masses of Dhaka to unite with Sikh for Justice and demand accountability from Modi’s government.

In a statement, Panth said “Osman Hadi was a son of Bangladesh, saying he was gunned down on December 18 by agents of India’s RAW. Now is the time for the people of Bangladesh to hold the Modi government responsible.”

Panth didn’t stop there. He warned that Modi’s government is exporting transnational Hindutva terrorism worldwide. He cited chilling examples. In Canada, Najjar was killed. In UK, an attempt was made on the life of Jathedar Parmjit Singh. In the US, Panth himself survived an assassination attempt.

Highlighting Osman Hadi’s vision, Panth said, “The people of Bangladesh must remember Hadi’s words. the Seven Sisters states must get freedom. Now is the time to join hands with the Sikh community to fight oppression.”