Lightning Strikes Burj Khalifa in Rare Green Sky Storm (VIDEO)

DUBAI – Dubai witnessed breathtaking and rare spectacle as lightning struck the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, amid heavy rainfall sweeping across United Arab Emirates (UAE). The dramatic incident unfolded on Thursday, capturing the attention of viewers around the world.

A short video of the moment, shared on social media by Dubai’s Crown Prince and UAE Minister of Defense, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, quickly went viral. The footage shows Burj Khalifa standing tall against backdrop of dense clouds and an eerie green sky, with lightning striking directly from the top floors.

This remarkable video was released just hours after Sheikh Hamdan advised residents to stay prepared for extreme weather conditions in the coming days.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), a low-pressure system named Al-Bushaer began affecting the UAE on Thursday, December 18. The system brought heavy rainfall and hail to several areas, including Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, intensifying the unusual weather patterns.

Meteorologists explain that the spread of surface low pressure from the Red Sea has made the UAE’s weather highly unstable, causing cloud formation, thunderstorms, rainfall, and even hail in certain regions.

Authorities have urged residents to closely follow official weather updates and take all necessary precautions during this period of extreme weather.