Gold Rates in Pakistan Today: 18 March, 2026 – New Gold Price

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs523,762 after bullion recorded gains after four-day pause in both local and international markets.

The price of gold per tola surged by Rs1,000 to Rs524,762, while 10 grams of gold moved up by Rs857 to settle at Rs449,041.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal New Price Gold Per Tola Rs523,762 Gold 10 Grams Rs449,041 Silver Per Tola Rs8,569 Gold (Per Ounce) $5,010

This comes just days after a sharp fall on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700, closing at Rs524,562, highlighting the recent volatility in the precious metals market.

22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 470,250 448,875 384,750 Per 1 Gram 40,316.83 38,484.25 32,986.5 Per 10 Gram 403,168.33 384,842.5 329,865 Per Ounce 1,142,707.5 1,090,766.25 934,942.5

The upward trend was also seen internationally. Global gold prices surged by $10, reaching $5,010 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver prices also witnessed upward trend, as they surged by Rs128 in the local market, bringing the price to Rs8,569 per tola.

The continued fluctuations in gold and silver rates are drawing close attention from investors, jewellers, and consumers, as movements in global markets continue to influence local prices.