Afghan Taliban’s False Narrative exposed for blaming Pakistan for 400 Deaths in Strikes

KABUL — As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Taliban came up with false narrative of blaming Islamabad of killing 500 hundreds in aerial strikes on a hospital.

Amid the bombardment of false narrative, offcials debunked shocking claims that 400 people were killed in a hospital attack in Kabul, calling reports nothing more than baseless propaganda.

Eyewitness accounts and on-the-ground reporting revealed that there were no signs of mass destruction, bloodshed, or large-scale casualties at the Kabul Central Hospital. The alleged attack on a nearby rehabilitation center also could not be verified. Afghan media reported that a small fire near the center was likely sparked by an attack on a nearby Taliban military camp, not the hospital itself.

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also did not confirm the staggering death toll. Afghan reporters, after speaking with eyewitnesses present during the incident, have exposed the viral claim as a complete fabrication. Current hospital reports show only 15 injured patients under treatment, far from the previously claimed 400 deaths.

The controversy comes after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Nangarhar, targeting ammunition depots and technical infrastructure. Amid this backdrop, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior had falsely claimed that 400 people died in the attack on the rehabilitation center.

Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar slammed the Taliban for attempting to fabricate a false narrative about the hospital incident, noting that the regime was later forced to remove their misleading posts online.