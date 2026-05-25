Bangladesh reintroduces ‘valid for all countries except Israel’ in passports

DHAKA – Bangladesh has made a significant change to its passport policy by reinstating the phrase indicating validity for all countries except Israel, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

The statement “valid for all countries except Israel” has reportedly been re-added to Bangladeshi passports. Officials noted that this wording had been removed in 2020 during the government of Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking to journalists, the interior minister said that the restriction “except Israel” would be reintroduced in general passports, while diplomatic passports already follow the same practice.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Immigration and Passports stated that the decision reflects Bangladesh’s longstanding foreign policy on the Palestine issue, public sentiment, and its stated moral position.

The change is being restored in line with the country’s established policy approach.