WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump claimed that major breakthrough has been reached in efforts toward a potential peace agreement with Iran, saying a deal is ‘largely finalized’ and only awaits final approval from the United States, Iran, and other involved countries.

Trump said he held an important telephone conversation with several Middle Eastern and regional leaders. The discussions reportedly focused on a possible peaace framework with Iran along with broader regional issues.

The high-level call included leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, and was conducted from the Oval Office.

He added that the talks centered on a proposed “Memorandum of Understanding” aimed at establishing peace in the region. Trump also confirmed that he separately held a conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, which he described as “positive.”

POTUS further said that while final details are still being reviewed, an official announcement could be made soon if the agreement is finalized.

US media reports claim that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played behind-the-scenes role in easing tensions between the United States and Iran and supporting progress on a draft peace framework. He maintained continuous contacts with US, Iranian, and Gulf officials and recently visited Iran, which is said to have helped advance the agreement process.