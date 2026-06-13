21 terrorists including ring leaders killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have carried out a series of intelligence-based operations in the Miran Shah area and surrounding regions of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting militant hideouts over the past 72 hours.

According to ISPR, intense exchanges of fire led to the elimination of another 21 militants linked to an India-backed network. Among those killed were four key commanders identified as Khalid Raza alias Salar, Muftoon, Musa, and Imran alias Ayan. Authorities said these individuals were wanted in multiple cases involving attacks on security personnel and civilians.

With this latest operation, the total number of militants eliminated in the ongoing campaign has reached 48. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the sites following the operations.

Security forces have stated that clearance and search operations will continue in the area to eliminate any remaining militant presence.

Officials further said that the counter-terrorism campaign under the national initiative “Azm-e-Istehkam” will continue with full intensity, aiming to completely dismantle terrorist networks operating in the country.