Pentagon hosts Saudi Arabia’s Defence Chief for Stronger Military, Technology Ties

WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia advanced defence engagement with US in high-level meetings at Pentagon to strengthen military cooperation, expand technology transfer, and advance joint efforts to bolster regional security.

Both sides stepped up efforts to deepen their defence partnership, with senior Saudi defence official Dr. Khalid Al Biyari holding a series of high-level meetings in Washington focused on military cooperation, technology transfer, and the future of the Kingdom’s defence industry.

Biyari reportedly held series of high-profile meetings aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, expanding military industrial collaboration, and accelerating technology transfer between the two long-standing allies.

The visit started at US Defence Security Cooperation Agency, where Al Biyari met Director Mary Morgan to review bilateral defence industrial cooperation and discuss key issues of mutual interest.

He later held separate meetings at Pentagon with US Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby, and Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs Gentry Stephen.

The discussions focused on expanding defence cooperation, reinforcing the Saudi-US strategic partnership, and identifying new avenues for collaboration in support of shared security interests and regional stability amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Al Biyari also met Thomas DiNanno, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, where both sides reviewed the broader Saudi-US relationship and exchanged views on strengthening cooperation to promote peace, security, and stability across the Middle East and beyond.

The visit concluded with talks involving chief executives of several leading US defence companies, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s growing push to localise its defence sector under Vision 2030.

Discussions centred on expanding partnerships in defence manufacturing, research and development, advanced technology transfer, and localisation initiatives designed to strengthen the Kingdom’s domestic military industrial base.