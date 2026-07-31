‘US will pay the price,’ says Iran after civilian deaths Qeshm attack

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly condemned the United States following a new round of reported military strikes, accusing Washington of targeting civilian areas and committing “a new crime every day.”

According to Ghalibaf, the reported attack on residential homes on Qeshm Island was a continuation of what he described as atrocities in Minab and Lamerd.

He said the United States had become accustomed to “making up for the slaps it receives on the battlefield by spilling the blood of the innocent,” adding that “they will pay the price.”

The latest exchange of attacks came after the United States reportedly launched what its Central Command (CENTCOM) described as a “heavy wave” of strikes against Iran following a five-night pause. CENTCOM said the operation was completed by 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday and was carried out in response to Iranian missile attacks on US forces stationed at a military base in Jordan a day earlier.

Iranian media reported that three civilians were killed in the latest US strikes. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said three of its personnel were killed in a US missile attack.

Following the US operation, Jordan and Kuwait reported Iranian strikes on their territory on Thursday. Kuwaiti authorities said one person was killed.

Separately, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force claimed it launched ballistic missile strikes against Jordan’s Al Azraq Air Base in retaliation for the previous night’s attacks on Iran. According to the Iranian news agency report, the IRGC claimed the strikes destroyed three US F-35 fighter jets and killed multiple American military officers and personnel.

The IRGC also declared that “there is no place in our region for an army that kills children,” adding that its campaign would continue until the “last American occupier” leaves the region.

The claims regarding military losses and battlefield damage have not been independently verified.