Saudi Falcon Vision Group explore $10 billion investment opportunities in Pakistan

Falcon Vision Group reportedly expressed interest in investing up to $10 billion in Pakistan in one most potential foreign investment commitments as Islamabad steps up efforts to attract overseas capital.

The development emerged during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and a delegation from the Saudi Falcon Vision Group, along with other investors, according to the Board of Investment.

During talks, Saudi delegation explored investment opportunities across multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy, signaling growing interest in expanding the Kingdom’s business footprint in the country. While specific sectors were not disclosed, the proposed investment could provide a major boost to Pakistan’s drive for foreign direct investment.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh assured investors of the government’s full support, saying the Board of Investment is continuing to implement investor-friendly policies aimed at making Pakistan a more attractive destination for international businesses.

The minister said that Business Facilitation Centers are providing investors with one-window services to streamline approvals and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. He also emphasized that Pakistan’s policy allowing 100% repatriation of profits remains a key incentive for foreign investors seeking long-term opportunities in the country.