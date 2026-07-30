London based Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah assaulted during Kashmir Rally

LONDON – Murtaza Ali Shah, UK Bureau Chief of a Pakistani news channel, was allegedly assaulted while covering a rally by the Kashmiri community in central London, sparking outrage among social media users and the journalist community.

The march, organized by members of the Kashmiri community in the UK, began at Speakers’ Corner, Marble Arch, and proceeded toward Central London. Murtaza Ali Shah reached the venue to report on the demonstration when he was physically assaulted by individuals associated with the banned JAAC.

🚨

Shocking!

Banned Action Committee thugs led by Ashiq Firdousi brutally attack neutral Geo reporter Murtaza Shah in London.

One attacker openly admits it.

Even a journalist critical of Pakistan wasn’t spared.

These extremists are violent everywhere Pakistan or UK.

British… pic.twitter.com/mpLFzp1a4K — Strategic Warfare (@WarUpdatespp) July 30, 2026

The senior journalist reportedly sustained some injuries in the incident. News of the attack quickly went viral, drawing condemnation from fellow journalists, civil society members, and social media users, with many calling for protection of press freedom.

London incident comes amid growing controversy surrounding banned Action Committee in wake of recent unrest in Azad Kashmir. Authorities previously accused group of involvement in violent attacks on security personnel, including incidents that resulted in the deaths of law enforcement officials.

The latest development comes after a clip by cop injured during the recent Mirpur violence went viral. In his account, the officer alleged that armed members of banned Awami Action Committee held law enforcement personnel hostage before opening indiscriminate fire on police, turning the situation into a major security crisis.

The injured officer said the heavy firing created panic and severely disrupted law and order, leaving security personnel struggling to regain control of the situation. Police said investigations are continuing on the basis of witness statements and forensic evidence. According to investigators, several suspects arrested earlier allegedly disclosed during interrogation that armed individuals carrying sophisticated weapons were present at the committee’s protest camp.

Azad Kashmir Police spokesperson also claimed during presser that members of banned Action Committee possessed advanced weaponry, which was allegedly used in attacks on security personnel.