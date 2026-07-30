Fawad Khan’s latest look sparks cosmetic procedure speculation on social media

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has once again become the centre of attention on social media after his latest photos prompted widespread discussion about his changed appearance, with some users speculating that he may have undergone minor cosmetic procedures.

The actor is currently filming his upcoming movie alongside actress Ayeza Khan, in which he plays a security forces officer. For the role, Fawad has adopted a much shorter hairstyle, a change that has noticeably altered his overall appearance.

Recently shared photos and videos of the actor surprised many fans, while images circulating online showing him with a well-known cosmetic surgeon in Lahore further fuelled speculation that he may have undergone aesthetic treatment to enhance his looks.

Neither Fawad Khan nor his team has commented on the rumours.

Social media users have offered mixed reactions. Some fans claimed they noticed subtle facial changes and speculated about possible procedures such as Botox, fillers or other cosmetic treatments. Others dismissed the rumours, attributing his new appearance to his shorter haircut, weight loss and improved fitness.

Some users jokingly asked the actor to share the contact details of his cosmetic surgeon, while others speculated about procedures such as a facelift or facial fillers.

Several fans also commented on Fawad Khan’s noticeable weight loss. A few social media users suggested that, as he reportedly has diabetes, he might be using weight-loss medication such as Ozempic. However, there is no evidence to support this claim, and it remains unverified.