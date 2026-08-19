Pakistan hands demarche to US Chargé d’Affaires over ambassador’s Kashmir remarks

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires and delivered a strong diplomatic protest after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor triggered controversy by calling Jammu and Kashmir an “important part of India” during his first visit to the disputed region.

The Foreign Ministry rejected the ambassador’s characterization, making clear that Pakistan considers Jammu and Kashmir an internationally recognised disputed territory whose final status remains unresolved.

During the meeting with the US diplomat, Islamabad reiterated that the Kashmir dispute must be settled in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Islamabad questioned whether Gor’s remarks were consistent with Washington’s long-standing position on Kashmir, as well as its stated commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

The diplomatic confrontation comes as Islamabad continues efforts to keep the decades-old Kashmir dispute in the international spotlight. Pakistan has repeatedly argued that portraying the territory as an established part of India undermines its disputed status and contradicts the framework provided by relevant UN resolutions.

At the same time, Pakistan has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India over Kashmir following Marka-e-Haq, signalling Islamabad’s continued support for international engagement aimed at resolving the dispute.

Pakistan urged Washington to ensure that statements by its officials accurately reflect the internationally disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, warning against positions that contradict UN resolutions.

Gor made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on August 19, where he praised the region’s beauty and described it as an “important part of India.” He said his meetings with local officials had been positive and indicated that Washington could reconsider its travel advisory for Kashmir.

His comments came during a visit also focused on strengthening US-India ties, turning what was expected to be a diplomatic engagement into a fresh flashpoint between Islamabad and Washington over the Kashmir dispute.