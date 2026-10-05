Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan rises to Rs437,536 per Tola; New Price List

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan, with new rate setting at Rs437,536 as the international bullion market also moved higher.

As per local market rates, per tola gold settled at Rs437,536 per tola whereas price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,029 to Rs375,116, reflecting the renewed strength in the domestic bullion market.

The latest increase came after gold prices declined sharply on Saturday. At that time, the per-tola rate fell by Rs4,300, while the 10-gram price dropped by Rs3,687 to Rs374,087.

The rise in Pakistan’s gold market came as international bullion prices advanced. The international gold rate was reported at $4,150 per ounce, up $12 during the session.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver also extended its gains in the domestic market, with the price increasing by Rs66 per tola to Rs6,588. The latest move pushed silver to a new all-time high, highlighting strong momentum across Pakistan’s precious-metals market.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

Lahore: Rs437,000 / Rs436,300

Pathoor: Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

Karachi: Rs438,000 selling rate

Peshawar: Rs449,000 selling rate

1kg bar: Rs6,700 selling rate

The precious-metals market is likely to remain sensitive to international gold prices, movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations and developments in the global economy. Any significant change in international bullion prices can quickly feed into domestic rates.