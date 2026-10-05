Suspected TTP-Gul Bahadur Militant spotted in PTI Long March to Islamabad?

ISLAMABAD – PTI long march comes under scrutiny amid allegations that government resources were used to facilitate the political mobilisation despite a court order barring such use, while intelligence sources have claimed that armed individuals including an alleged militant linked to Gul Bahadur group were present among the protesters.

The developments raised fresh questions over compliance with judicial orders, security arrangements surrounding the march and the alleged presence of individuals carrying assault rifles.

Armed individuals allegedly seen in march

The controversy took more serious turn after pictures doing rounds online reportedly showed individuals carrying assault rifles among participants of the PTI march.

Intelligence sources have claimed that one of the armed individuals seen in the pics was identified as Shahidullah alias Ghazi, whom the sources described as an alleged operative of the Gul Bahadur group. Shahidullah alias Ghazi is a resident of Makeen and has allegedly participated in several terrorist attacks.

The sources further claimed that authorities are continuing efforts to identify other suspected militants who may have joined the march or concealed themselves among its participants. The allegations sparked serious concerns surrounding the gathering, particularly in light of the Islamabad High Court’s direction prohibiting protesters from carrying weapons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister travelled to Lakki Marwat in a government helicopter to participate in or support the march, despite explicit directions issued by the Islamabad High Court against the use of state resources for political protests.

The reported use of a government helicopter has simultaneously placed the provincial government under scrutiny.

Islamabad High Court had issued a detailed 37-page judgment on September 18 in connection with the PTI’s long march. The court directed provincial governments, including chief ministers, not to use government funds, vehicles, helicopters, personnel or machinery for political marches or protests heading towards Islamabad.

The Islamabad High Court’s September 18 ruling specifically prohibited the use of government funds, official vehicles, helicopters, personnel and machinery for political marches towards Islamabad.