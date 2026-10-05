Rawalpindi Add’l Deputy Commissioner seeks Protection from Husband over Assault, Death Threats

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi police registered a case against the husband of a woman Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters over serious allegations of physical assault, confinement, psychological abuse and repeated threats to kill her.

The complainant, Muneeza Sahar, alleged in her complaint that she had been subjected to continuous physical, psychological and emotional abuse by her husband, Jawad, for several months. She said she had repeatedly remained silent and attempted to preserve her marriage and family despite the alleged abuse, but claimed that her husband’s behaviour had progressively become violent and coercive.

According to complaint, the situation allegedly turned critical on the evening of October 2, 2026, when Jawad allegedly assaulted and beat her before forcibly taking away her mobile phone and locking her inside a room.

The complainant alleged that she was prevented from leaving, contacting her family, approaching police, or seeking emergency assistance. She claimed that the alleged confinement and abuse continued through the night and into October 3. During this period, according to the complaint, the husband repeatedly threatened to kill her and harm her children. The woman said the threats and intimidation created an immediate and genuine fear for her life.

She further alleged that the removal of her mobile phone and restriction of her movement were deliberate attempts to isolate her and deprive her of any means of seeking help. The complaint calls alleged conduct as part of a continuing pattern of physical violence, psychological abuse, coercive control, intimidation and wrongful confinement, rather than an isolated domestic dispute.

The woman alleged that access to her two minor children was used as a means of pressure and intimidation. She said the continuing threats, isolation and restrictions on her movement had caused severe mental trauma and left her fearful for her safety and dignity. Seeking urgent intervention, she requested police protection and immediate assistance to ensure her safety and prevent further violence or retaliation.

She also requested that her injuries and physical condition be medically examined and documented so that relevant evidence could be preserved. The complainant further sought measures to prevent her husband from threatening, approaching, harassing or coercing her and from allegedly using the children as a means of pressure.

The allegations remain subject to investigation and determination by the competent authorities and courts. Police officials move to the complainant’s allegations, and medical evidence and other available material are yet to examined as the investigation proceeds.