LAHORE – Air pollution has intensified across Punjab, with several cities recording dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

According to IQAir, Lahore continues to face severe smog and hazardous air conditions as it has ranked most polluted major city with AQI standing at 495.

Gujranwala recorded an AQI of 562, while Multan reported 524. Meanwhile, data from Punjab’s Air Quality Dashboard showed Lahore’s AQI at 402 at 7am, compared with 347 at the same time the previous day, indicating a further deterioration in air quality.

According to the provincial dashboard, Jhang topped the list of the most polluted cities with an AQI of 441, followed by Lahore at 402. Sheikhupura recorded 381, Pakpattan 356 and Sahiwal 348.

Air pollution levels also remained extremely high in several areas of Lahore. Multan Road, DHA Phase 6 and GT Road recorded AQI levels of 500, while Egerton Road stood at 470, Gulberg III at 439 and Shahdara at 434.

Separate IQAir figures showed Faisalabad recording an AQI of 686, followed by Gujranwala at 550, Sheikhupura at 503 and Multan at 437.

The worsening air quality has raised serious concerns about public health across the province. Children, elderly people and individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of polluted air.

Residents have been urged to take precautionary measures to limit their exposure to hazardous air pollution as smog continues to affect several parts of Punjab.