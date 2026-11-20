LONDON – Former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfi Bukhari has been named in a list of 10 international political figures published by London-based magazine The Luxurist.

The list, titled “The new generation of global politicians changing the face of power”, also features New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Indian lawmaker Tejasvi Surya.

Bukhari is the sole Pakistani on the list. In its profile, the magazine highlighted his international business experience, political connections and ability to reach audiences across cultures. It said his upbringing between London and Pakistan had helped raise his profile among younger Pakistanis and overseas communities.

A close associate of former prime minister Imran Khan, Bukhari served as special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. He has remained associated with the party and has continued to campaign for Khan abroad.

The magazine said the figures on its list came from different political backgrounds but had used channels outside traditional politics to engage voters on issues such as affordability, economic inequality and representation.