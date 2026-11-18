ISLAMABAD – Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat continues to make waves online, getting more and more women’s support for promoting respectful treatment of women, and now YouTuber Rajab Butt’s ex-wife, Emaan Asad, also seems impressed by the character.

Emaan shared thought-provoking message about marriage, respect, and the qualities of an ideal husband, with many interpreting her remarks as a subtle dig at her estranged husband. She praised Abu Bakr character, highlighting his emotional maturity, humility, and respectful treatment of women.

Her post quickly attracted attention, with social media users drawing comparisons between the fictional character and her troubled relationship with Rajab Butt.

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She particularly admired how Abu Bakr treats both his mother and wife with equal respect, arguing that his attitude reflects the values instilled in him through his mother’s upbringing. According to Emaan, a man’s true character is shown not only in how he treats his mother but also in how he values the woman who leaves everything behind to become his life partner.

She mentioned sacrifices women make when they enter marriage, and explained that a woman grows up surrounded by affection, attention, and emotional security in her parents’ home. However, marriage marks a major turning point as she leaves that familiar environment and places her future in the hands of a man she trusts.

Emaan stressed that husbands must recognize this sacrifice rather than take their wives for granted. She argued that a man should make his wife feel loved, protected, respected, and emotionally secure, ensuring that she never feels deprived of the care and affection she once received from her family.

While Emaan did not directly address Rajab Butt or mention his name, the timing and tone of her remarks fueled speculation about whether she was indirectly criticizing his conduct as a husband.

Social media users were quick to connect her comments with the couple’s widely discussed personal relationship. Several commenters suggested that Emaan’s admiration for Abu Bakr reflected the qualities she had hoped to find in her own marriage.

Others took a more sarcastic approach, comparing Rajab Butt with Zamil, another character associated with the drama. The comparisons sparked further discussion, with users debating whether Iman’s statement was simply appreciation for a fictional character or a carefully worded message about her personal experiences.

Despite speculation, Emaan has not explicitly confirmed that her remarks were directed at Rajab Butt, making claims about her intended target a matter of social media interpretation.