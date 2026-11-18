LAKKI MARWAT – An attack by terrorists on police in Lakki Marwat city was foiled. Four “Khawarij” were killed in a timely counter-operation by police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Police and CTD repulsed the Khawarij attack in Lakki Marwat. Four terrorists were killed during the retaliatory action.

According to the Central Police Office, the Khawarij terrorists were operatives of a banned organization and had been involved in attacks on police and security forces. Weapons were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed said that the complete elimination of terrorists is an urgent need of the hour. He said regional development is conditional on peace and order, which depends on eliminating terrorists.