Muhammad Nabi, widely known as Nabil Afridi, a Pakistani businessman and philanthropist from the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been involved in business activities and initiatives aimed at supporting development across the province.

Alongside his business activities, Afridi has remained committed to supporting local communities, particularly in areas where access to educational and economic opportunities remains limited.

An important part of his work involves philanthropic support for technology, education and entrepreneurship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through his contributions to community-based initiatives, he has encouraged young people to develop practical skills, explore emerging technologies, and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Afridi’s business activities span several sectors, including consumer products, real estate, hospitality, and automotive services. His ventures include Markhor Energy Drink, Markhor Cola, Jannat residential projects in Peshawar, hospitality-related activities in Murree and Markhor Wheels.

He is also associated with Markhor Immigration and Markhor Sports & Event Management, operating in professional services and event management.

The introduction of Markhor Energy Drink and Markhor Cola reflects his interest in developing locally established consumer brands. His activities across different sectors have contributed to his business presence in Pakistan.

However, his engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extends beyond commercial activities. His support for education, technology and entrepreneurship highlights the importance of private individuals contributing to community development and creating opportunities for the younger generation.

As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to face challenges related to employment, education and economic development, initiatives that support skills, innovation and entrepreneurship remain significant for the province’s future.