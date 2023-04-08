Bella Hadid, Saba Qamar and other celebs send prayers for Palestine

The recent series of brutal attacks on Palestinians by Israeli occupational forces has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from people across the world. During the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli forces attacked worshippers inside Al-Aqsa mosque, which has become a routine occurrence.
According to Al Jazeera, the Arab League has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which resulted in the injury of at least 12 Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that he is working towards maintaining the status quo at the holy site.
Numerous individuals, including celebrities like Bella Hadid, Usman Mukhtar, Saba Qamar, and Syra Yousuf, took to their social media platforms to speak out against these atrocities. Bella Hadid expressed her concerns through her Insta Stories, stating that this is not about religion or hating one another on the internet, but about a government system using their own people and others as political pawns. She emphasized the importance of using one's moral compass as a human being with a human heart to understand what is wrong and right.
Actor Saba Qamar expressed her thoughts on the situation by taking to Twitter. In her tweet, she quoted a verse from the Quran that reads, "And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do" (14:42) and urged her followers to keep the people of Palestine, Kashmir, and all those who are oppressed in their prayers.
“And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do” (14:42)
Keep the people of Palestine, Kashmir & all those who are oppressed in your prayers ♥️— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 6, 2023
Bella Hadid shared her perspective on the situation by posting on her Instagram Stories, stating that the issue at hand is not about religion or hatred towards each other. She expressed her belief in all religions and their teachings. Furthermore, she emphasized that this is about a government using their own people and others as political pawns. She urged her followers to use their moral compass to distinguish between right and wrong as fellow human beings with hearts.
Usman Mukhtar shared a widely circulated feed post that reads, "What is terrorism? Attacking unarmed Palestinians during Ramadan. Every single year."
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-04-07/1680870523-5890.jpg
Syra Yousuf also expressed her concern on the issue and shared a video on her Instagram story showing the aftermath of the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Along with the video, the Sinf-e-Aahan star wrote, "This is insane and heartbreaking."
As the Muslim holy month of Ramazan and the Jewish festival of Passover coincide, tensions are on the rise in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam and the most sacred site in Judaism, has become a focal point of these tensions. There are concerns that confrontations at the mosque could lead to further unbalanced violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas, as has occurred in the past.
