‘I Never Said That!’ Suhail Warraich clears air after DG ISPR denies COAS Interview

LAHORE – A political storm erupted after senior journalist Suhail Warraich shared column after his first interaction with Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. As column of senior journalist was misunderstood, he blasts PTI and other critics for spinning words he never wrote.

Warraich’s August 16 column in Daily Jang mentioned a meretg with COAS during a stopover in Brussels. Suhail quoted Asim Munir allegedly saying that “political reconciliation is only possible with a sincere apology.” The vague statement triggered a frenzy of speculation, with commentators linking it to Imran Khan and the May 9 riots.

He took to social media to present stance as Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, categorically said that Field Marshal Asim Munir did not give any interview. Military spokesperson said the field marshal did not give any political statement during his Brussels visit. “No political statement was made, nor was there any discussion of an apology.”

بڑی سیاست اور ادنیٰ صحافتی کارکن

تحریک انصاف اوورسیز کے سب سے بڑے اور ہونہار رہنما زلفی بخاری صاحب نے فرمایا Suhail warraich is destroyed (سہیل وڑائچ تباہ ہوگیا) ۔ میرے خلاف پی ٹی آئی ٹرولز اور ڈالر کمانے والے وی لاگرز کی جانب سے ’’ ٹاؤٹ‘‘ ،’’ فوج کا ایجنٹ‘‘ ، ’’باتھ روم دھونے… pic.twitter.com/isfDbvyHMd — Suhail Warraich (@suhailswarraich) August 22, 2025

But in a fiery clarification posted on X, Warraich hit back. “Nowhere in my column did I write about May 9, Imran Khan or an apology from him,” he said, insisting that the words being denied by ISPR “were never there in the first place.”

Warraich also accused “trolls and vested interests” of deliberately misrepresenting his words, saying his column only quoted the army chief’s reference to Quranic verses on reconciliation. “What people choose to read into it is their problem, not mine,” he added.

