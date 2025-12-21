Latest Foreign Exchange Rates for US Dollar, Pound, Riyal in Pakistan – 21 December 2025

KARACHI – The local currency market shows steady trading today, with major foreign currencies maintaining firm positions.

US Dollar continued to trade strongly, with buying at 281 and selling at 283.1, reflecting sustained demand. The Euro followed suit, quoted at 329.5–332.5, while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest among major currencies at 376–379.5.

UAE Dirham was recorded at 76.35–77.35, while Saudi Riyal traded close behind at 74.85–75.35. Other Middle Eastern currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar (911.15–921.15) and Bahraini Dinar (743.5–753.5) also held firm.

Asian and European currencies showed mixed movement. Chinese Yuan hovered around 39.39–39.79, the Japanese Yen traded at 1.79–1.88, while the Swiss Franc stood at 351.34–354.09. Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian Dollar (184–188) and Canadian Dollar (202–204.85) remained stable.