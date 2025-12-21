Latest

Latest Foreign Exchange Rates for US Dollar, Pound, Riyal in Pakistan – 21 December 2025

By News Desk
9:11 am | Dec 21, 2025

KARACHI – The local currency market shows steady trading today, with major foreign currencies maintaining firm positions.

US Dollar continued to trade strongly, with buying at 281 and selling at 283.1, reflecting sustained demand. The Euro followed suit, quoted at 329.5–332.5, while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest among major currencies at 376–379.5.

UAE Dirham was recorded at 76.35–77.35, while Saudi Riyal traded close behind at 74.85–75.35. Other Middle Eastern currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar (911.15–921.15) and Bahraini Dinar (743.5–753.5) also held firm.

Asian and European currencies showed mixed movement. Chinese Yuan hovered around 39.39–39.79, the Japanese Yen traded at 1.79–1.88, while the Swiss Franc stood at 351.34–354.09. Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian Dollar (184–188) and Canadian Dollar (202–204.85) remained stable.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281 283.1
Euro EUR 329.5 332.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376 379.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 184 188
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.5 753.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.85
China Yuan CNY 39.39 39.79
Danish Krone DKK 43.81 44.21
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.02 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.15 921.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.75 68.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.43 163.43
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Omani Riyal OMR 728.1 738.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.1 221.1
Swedish Krona SEK 30.11 30.41
Swiss Franc CHF 351.34 354.09
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
