Rajab moon sighted in Pakistan, first of Rajab to fall on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD – The moon of the sacred month of Rajab has been sighted.

In light of the central meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a notification, declaring that the 1st of Rajab will be on Monday, December 22.

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of Ameer-ul-Momineen Ali ibn Abi Talib will be observed on January 3, and Shab-e-Meraj will fall on January 16.

It is worth recalling that Shab-e-Meraj is a sacred event in Islamic history when Allah Almighty miraculously summoned the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to the heavens. This night holds great importance for worship, supplication, and reflection.