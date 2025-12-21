Opposition ready for dialogue with govt, demands release of political prisoners

ISLAMABAD – The opposition alliance “Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan” has demanded fresh, free and transparent elections in the country, calling for an investigation into alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024 elections, and stated that the opposition is ready for dialogue.

In the declaration issued after the two-day national consultative conference, it said that democracy stands on the foundation of transparent elections. To restore public confidence in the transfer of power, the alliance demands the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner and the conduct of fresh transparent elections.

The opposition alliance demanded an investigation into rigging in the February 2024 elections and strongly condemned attacks on the judiciary and the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments.

The declaration expressed solidarity with Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Athar Minallah, Mansoor Ali Shah and all judges, and strongly condemned the mistreatment of PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife, his sisters, and other political leaders.

The conference demanded the release of Imran Khan, his wife, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and all political prisoners, and called for lifting restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan and his wife.

Declaring PECA a “black law,” the opposition demanded its abolition, saying Dawn News, Matiullah Jan, Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha and others are being victimized, media is being silenced, false cases are being filed, and these cases must be withdrawn.

The alliance also demanded clarity regarding the issue of sending Pakistan’s army to Gaza and taking the nation into confidence.

The declaration demanded reduction in rising inflation and taxes, condemned enforced disappearances, and called for the release of Maheerang Baloch and others.

The government was urged to implement the agreed peace strategy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peace jirga and to lift the ban on PTI.

It also demanded negotiations to normalize strained relations with Afghanistan.

Regarding provincial matters, it demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful NFC share and said provincial minerals cannot be given away without the will of the people, therefore people must be taken into confidence.

The declaration reiterated that the opposition is ready for dialogue.

It was also announced that February 8 will be observed internationally as a “Black Day,” a central committee will mobilize the public, and provincial consultative conferences will be held. The opposition also demanded lifting the ban on student unions.