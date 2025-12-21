Pakistan launches app to digitally facilitate farmers’ loans and advisory services

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has launched a modern digital app, Zarkhizi, to provide farmers with digital access to agricultural loans and advisory services.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, said that the Zarkhizi app reflects the government’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion. This initiative aims to facilitate loan access for small farmers, supporting rural development and national food security.

According to a press release issued yesterday, the Finance Division of the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), has launched the Zarkhizi platform to revolutionize agricultural financing.

The initiative seeks to digitize agricultural finance, allowing farmers to apply for loans of up to PKR 1 million via the Zarkhizi app. After necessary verification, applications will be sent to the farmer’s chosen bank for processing. 75% of the financing will be provided in the form of agricultural inputs through bank-approved vendors.

In addition to financing, farmers will also receive advisory services through the Land Information Management System (LIMS). The Zarkhizi platform is designed to improve productivity by combining financing, quality agricultural inputs, and expert guidance. To encourage banks to provide financing to small farmers, the government will offer 10% first-loss coverage and an operational cost subsidy of PKR 10,000 per eligible borrower.

State Bank Governor, Jameel Ahmad, stated that the Zarkhizi app is a significant step toward improving access to finance for small farmers. By digitizing the loan process, barriers for small farmers are being removed, ensuring timely and accessible formal loans to boost crop production. The platform will also promote digital payments in the rural economy.

Pakistan Banks Association Chairman, Zafar Masood, highlighted the banking sector’s collective role, stating that the banking industry is committed to the successful implementation of the Zarkhizi app. He added that close collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan will continue to expand access for farmers nationwide and simplify procedures. Using modern technology and innovative credit assessment methods, the initiative aims to improve financing access, particularly for landless farmers who largely operate in the undocumented sector.