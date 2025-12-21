Mohsin Naqvi announces Rs5m reward for each player of U-19 Asia Cup winning team

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a major announcement for the Under-19 Asia Cup–winning team.

According to reports, the PCB chairman announced a cash reward of Rs 5 million each for every player of the victorious team against India.

After the success in the final, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the players, boosted their morale, and praised their performances.

The reports added that Mohsin Naqvi also assured the players of full support and care in every respect.

He assured the players that all their needs, including medical facilities, would be fully taken care of.

It is worth recalling that in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup final played in Dubai, Pakistan defeated India by a massive margin of 191 runs, courtesy of a brilliant batting display by Samir Minhas.