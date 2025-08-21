COAS gave no interview or political statement in Brussels as DG ISPR rejects Sohail Warraich’s claims

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has firmly denied claims that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal gave any interview or made political statements during his recent visit to Brussels.

In an informal conversation with journalists, he stated that any reports suggesting reconciliation with PTI or Imran Khan are “factually incorrect and misleading.” He asserted that the army chief neither spoke about PTI nor mentioned any political reconciliation during the event in Brussels.

“The army chief gave no interview to any journalist. He did not discuss politics or mention PTI in any form,” he stated days after senior journalist Sohail Warraich’s interview of the field marshal was published by a local media group.

DG ISPR criticized the Sohail Warraich’s story as a distortion of facts for personal publicity. “It is unfortunate that a senior journalist acted irresponsibly. The individual has twisted the facts for personal gain and engaged in inappropriate behavior,” he remarked.

He added that the Brussels event was attended by hundreds of individuals, many of whom took photos with the army chief. “No political discussion took place, and any such reporting is entirely baseless,” he said.

The DG ISPR emphasized that the events of May 9 are not just a matter concerning the Pakistan Army, but the entire nation.

“It was a conspiracy against the state. Those who planned, facilitated, or executed the actions of May 9 must face the law,” he asserted.

He also stated that seeking forgiveness for such actions does not halt the legal process. “People should apologize for the chaos of May 9, but that alone cannot stop legal proceedings. Accountability under the law is essential,” he concluded.