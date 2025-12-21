Pakistan crush India to win Under-19 Asia Cup title

DUBAI – Pakistan crushed India in the final of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 348 runs in the match played in Dubai, India’s batting lineup collapsed badly and the entire team was bowled out for 156 runs in 26.2 overs.

For India, No. 10 batter Dipesh Devindran top-scored with 36 runs, while opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 26.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza took four wickets, while Muhammad Siyam, Abdul Subhan, and Huzayfa Ahsan claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 347 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Opener Samir Minhas starred with a blistering innings of 172 runs, while Ahmed Hussain (56) and Usman Khan (35) also made notable contributions.

For India, Dipesh Devindran took three wickets, Khilan Patel and Hanil Patel grabbed two wickets each, and Kanishk Chauhan claimed one wicket. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s Under-19 team has won the ICC Under-19 World Cup twice, but had not previously managed to win the Under-19 Asia Cup. In the 2012 Under-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan and India were declared joint champions.

This time, the Pakistani team has won the Asia Cup title for the first time in its history, 13 years after that tournament.