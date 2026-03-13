Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 128 runs in second ODI

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by a big margin of 128 runs in the second One Day International, leveling the series 1–1.

According to details, the match was played at the where won the toss and decided to field first.

Thanks to impressive batting by and , set a target of 275 runs for Bangladesh. However, due to rain, the target was revised to 243 runs in 32 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat scored 75 runs, while Salman Ali Agha contributed 64 runs, emerging as the top scorers for Pakistan.

When the second innings started late due to rain, the match was reduced from 50 overs to 32 overs under the , and the target was adjusted to 243 runs.

Bangladesh Innings

While chasing the target, Bangladesh’s batting lineup struggled early, losing their first three wickets for just 15 runs. However, and steadied the innings and took the score to 73, before Litton Das was dismissed LBW by Maaz Sadaqat.

After that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the entire Bangladesh team was bowled out for 114 runs in 23.3 overs.

For Pakistan, Maaz Sadaqat and took three wickets each, while claimed two wickets. and took one wicket each.

Pakistan Innings

For Pakistan, and Maaz Sadaqat opened the innings and put on a 103-run partnership. Young batter Maaz played an outstanding knock of 75 runs off 46 balls, including six fours and five sixes, before getting out.

Fakhar Zaman returned to the pavilion after scoring 31 runs when the team total was 121.

Later, and Salman Ali Agha built another solid partnership, taking the score to 231. Salman scored 64, while Rizwan made 44 runs.

After that, the remaining batters could not stay long at the crease and Pakistan were eventually all out for 274 runs in 47 overs.

For Bangladesh, took three wickets, while claimed two wickets.