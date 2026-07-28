Mohammad Abbas’ five-wicket haul bowls out West Indies, Pakistan chasing 211

A brilliant five-wicket haul by Mohammad Abbas helped Pakistan dismiss the West Indies for a modest 181 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

The hosts resumed their second innings at 126/7 at the start of the fourth day and added another 55 runs before being bowled out in 54.5 overs.

West Indies had gained a narrow 29-run first-innings lead after bowling Pakistan out for 282, having earlier posted 311 in their opening innings. As a result, Pakistan were set a target of 211 runs to win the first Test of the series.

Lower-order batters Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach continued to frustrate Pakistan’s bowling attack after resuming the innings, extending their overnight partnership to 61 runs.

Pakistan finally broke through when fast bowler Mohammad Ali dismissed Joseph with a slower delivery in the fifth over of the day. The left-handed batter was West Indies’ top scorer in the innings, making 38 off 27 balls, including four sixes and a four.

Roach, who had provided valuable resistance, was eventually removed by Abbas in the 53rd over after he miscued a catch to Pakistan captain Babar Azam at short cover. He departed after scoring 18 runs off 63 deliveries.

West Indies No. 10 batter Jomel Warrican added further resistance with a quick 14 off 20 balls before Abbas cleaned him up to complete his outstanding five-wicket haul.

Abbas finished with impressive figures of 5/22 in 15.5 overs, while fellow pacers Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets each. All-rounder Aamir Jamal contributed with one wicket.

Pakistan now require 211 runs to take a lead in the two-match Test series.