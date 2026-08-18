Rs200m embezzlement unearthed at Lahore’s Chuhng Training College

LAHORE – An inquiry report has surfaced regarding alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of more than Rs200 million at the Chuhng Training College in Lahore.

According to the inquiry report, Rs169 million was allegedly misappropriated under training fees, Pera and Customs-related funds, while another Rs31 million was allegedly embezzled from food and canteen revenues.

The report states that Rs3.1 million was allegedly misappropriated under stationery and computer stationery, Rs9 million under furniture and machinery, Rs250,000 under tea and coffee, Rs2.7 million under transportation, and Rs1 million under building-related expenses.

The inquiry committee has recommended registration of criminal cases against contractor Yasir Ayub and accountant Shehbaz Khalid.

The report also recommended departmental action against DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah, DSP Shahid Javed and accountant Khalid over alleged serious mismanagement.

Departmental action has also been recommended against Inspector Muhammad Asghar, Makhdoom Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaukat Ali, Sub-Inspector Isra Hamad and Khalid Usman over allegedly signing bogus bills and making fake entries.

According to the inquiry report, subordinate officers, administrative staff, the store in-charge, bookings and stationery clerks, among other officials, were posted at the relevant positions during the period under investigation.

The report alleged that contractor Yasir Ayub was operating the training college like a personal business as the alleged frontman of DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah. It alleged that records were prepared fraudulently and used to process bills and secure the release of funds.

The inquiry report further alleged that Yasir Ayub prepared bills under the names of six different companies, which were allegedly established by him personally.

It also alleged that DSP Shahid Javed continued to implement the commandant’s alleged unlawful orders without resistance.

According to officials, DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah has been made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), while DSP Shahid Javed has been suspended in light of the recommendations contained in the inquiry report.