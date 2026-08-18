CM Maryam announces dates for Basant 2027

LAHROE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the dates for Basant 2027, which will be celebrated in Lahore for three days on March 12, 13 and 14.

According to Maryam Nawaz, following the success of Basant 2026, Lahore will once again become a centre of colour, culture and festivities in March 2027. Music, cultural activities and other events will be organised during the festival.

Inviting the youth of Punjab and across Pakistan to participate in Basant 2027, the chief minister said young people should come together, make memories and light up Lahore with their energy.

She also invited overseas Pakistanis and international guests to attend Basant Lahore 2027, urging them to save March 12, 13 and 14 on their calendars.

Maryam Nawaz said Lahore would once again come alive with colours, culture, celebrations, music and traditional hospitality.

“I will be waiting, Lahore will be waiting, and Pakistan will be waiting for you,” she said, adding that Basant 2027 would be made memorable together, InshaAllah.