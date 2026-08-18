Man arrested for Attempted Rape on Minor Girl in Ferozewala

Police arrested a man accused of attempting to sexually assault 11-year-old girl in Ferozewala as family intervened just in time to save the girl.

District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh confirmed the incident, as the young girl goes missing around 2 pm while walking to her uncle’s house. As her desperate family scoured the area, locals pointed them toward a nearby field, where the suspect was caught in the act of trying to assault her. The man fled the scene in panic but was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Crime-scene teams from local police and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency moved in immediately, sealing the area and collecting crucial evidence. Witness statements were recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code. A medical report delivered a stark conclusion: there had been a clear attempt to rape the child, though no rupture of the hymen was found.

A case has been registered on complaint of the girl’s father under Section 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing as officers dig deeper into the case.

But this is no isolated outrage. According to child-rights organisation Sahil, Punjab alone accounts for a staggering 80 per cent of the 1,914 child-abuse cases reported across Pakistan in the first half of 2026, showin a terrifying picture of a province under siege.