Lahore girl raped on pretext of job promise in Faisal Town

LAHORE – A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Faisal Town area of Lahore after being called on the pretext of a job, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Usman, allegedly targeted the girl after offering her a job opportunity.

Faisal Town police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Police said they expect to arrest the suspect soon.

Separately, a girl was allegedly killed by drowning in a canal in Chak 65 South, Sargodha.

According to police, the suspects allegedly killed the girl and later buried her quietly in a local graveyard.

A case has been registered, and the victim’s fiancé has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect allegedly carried out the killing with the help of his father and father-in-law. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, according to police.